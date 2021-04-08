Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,338.86

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,338.86 ($17.49) and traded as low as GBX 1,262 ($16.49). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,276 ($16.67), with a volume of 56,997 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,232.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,338.61.

Telecom Plus Company Profile (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.