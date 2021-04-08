Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,738 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,104,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,761,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,360,000 after purchasing an additional 236,078 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

