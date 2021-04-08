Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of IAA worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $83,360,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in IAA by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,858,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,736,000 after buying an additional 433,443 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $24,368,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in IAA by 986.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after buying an additional 361,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IAA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,454,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,340,000 after buying an additional 281,966 shares during the last quarter.

IAA stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IAA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

