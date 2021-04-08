Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $9.44 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,114 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $252.58 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.01, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

