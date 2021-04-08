Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $9.13 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hologic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,193,000 after purchasing an additional 145,549 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Hologic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $194,467,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.