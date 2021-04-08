Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,586,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Science Applications International by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,020 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1,831.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 290,339 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,073,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 210,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SAIC opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.95. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

