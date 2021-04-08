Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,576 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fastenal by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,736,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,009,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

