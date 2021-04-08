TD Securities Raises Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$19.00

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.83.

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) stock opened at C$16.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$598.85 million and a PE ratio of -9.83. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.95 and a 1 year high of C$17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.62.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$150.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

