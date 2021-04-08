Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 14,000 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $448,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,368.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

