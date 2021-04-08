Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TSM opened at $119.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $621.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

