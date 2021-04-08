TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €24.40 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.26 ($29.72).

Shares of TEG stock opened at €25.45 ($29.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.06. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €18.23 ($21.45) and a 52 week high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

