Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,758,587 shares of company stock worth $353,153,609 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $76.45 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.20.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.