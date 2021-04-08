SWS Partners Takes $825,000 Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

SWS Partners acquired a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,610 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $30,946,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,405. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

