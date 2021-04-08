SWS Partners Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SWS Partners lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

