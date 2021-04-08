Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.61 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $76.61 million and $2.57 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00055858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021630 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.00262282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,604,745 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

