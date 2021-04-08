SwftCoin Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $17.94 million and $20.64 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.95 or 0.00624569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00079682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.