Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 3.56% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25.

