Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after buying an additional 7,611,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after buying an additional 185,568 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after buying an additional 229,389 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 609.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 781,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after buying an additional 671,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 672,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.02. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

