Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PJUL. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July alerts:

NYSEARCA:PJUL opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.