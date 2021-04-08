Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $9,427,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,915,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $258.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.17. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $159.82 and a twelve month high of $262.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

