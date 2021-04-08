Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 77,548 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 61,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Shares of UFEB stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.