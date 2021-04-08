Susan M. Connelly Sells 7,783 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $145.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -151.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $149.73.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,295,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.