Super Zero Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $87.16 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 76% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $87.16 million and $9.13 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,049.03 or 0.03542822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00032823 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,201,187 coins and its circulating supply is 312,635,643 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

