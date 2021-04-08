Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €151.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBS. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Stratec stock opened at €110.40 ($129.88) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €121.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93. Stratec has a twelve month low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a twelve month high of €145.00 ($170.59). The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

