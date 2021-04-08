STRAKS Hits Market Cap of $122,065.18 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $122,065.18 and $16.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,837.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,010.02 or 0.03536457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.73 or 0.00393640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.34 or 0.01103744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.35 or 0.00456302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.76 or 0.00425347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00032474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.72 or 0.00310918 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

