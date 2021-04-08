Stox (STX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,866.00

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. Stox has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $2,866.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stox has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Stox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stox Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 53,968,577 coins and its circulating supply is 50,574,184 coins. Stox’s official website is www.stox.com . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stox Coin Trading

