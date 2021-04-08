StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Acquires $99,250.00 in Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Praag Michael Van purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Praag Michael Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Praag Michael Van bought 5,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,250.00.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $130.58 million, a P/E ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 0.76.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter valued at about $752,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

