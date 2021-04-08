Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 18 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after acquiring an additional 154,025 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $26.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,306.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,011.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,112.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,173.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

