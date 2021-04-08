Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,432. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.24. 457,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,984,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average is $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $96.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.