Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.4% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.71. The stock had a trading volume of 110,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,707. The stock has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 147.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.66. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.54 and a 52-week high of $113.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

