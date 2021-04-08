Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $9.99 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.8% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.56. The company had a trading volume of 76,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $430.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.38. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

