Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $126,000 Holdings in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trio-Tech International were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International stock remained flat at $$4.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,898. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $55,791.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,691 shares in the company, valued at $459,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,206 shares of company stock worth $119,620. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

