Stock Traders Buy High Volume of The GEO Group Put Options (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 19,719 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 642% compared to the typical volume of 2,657 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,410,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

GEO opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market cap of $753.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.