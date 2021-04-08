Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Denny’s Call Options (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,543 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,242% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 call options.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $9,930,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,073,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

