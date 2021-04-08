Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,856 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,135% compared to the average daily volume of 555 call options.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $184.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $186.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

