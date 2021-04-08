Stifel Financial Corp Invests $1.19 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,330,000 after buying an additional 1,878,912 shares during the period. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,781,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,918 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,409,000 after purchasing an additional 745,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,824,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $47.87.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.