Stifel Financial Corp Invests $1.08 Million in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPPP opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

