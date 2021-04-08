Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.13 Million Stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,222 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 808.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000.

OPP opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

