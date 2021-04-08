Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,528 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $148.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $148.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

