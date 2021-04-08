Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

NYSE:MSM opened at $86.65 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.50.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

