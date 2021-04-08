Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.29

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.29 and last traded at $56.21, with a volume of 3685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.86.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $736.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

