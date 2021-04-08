Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.20

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $2.04. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 265,891 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $124.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $156.05 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Steel Connect stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Steel Connect as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

