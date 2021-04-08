Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Analysts at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Starbucks stock opened at $113.19 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.54 and a 1 year high of $113.82. The company has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 147.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

