Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Analysts at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.
SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.
Starbucks stock opened at $113.19 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.54 and a 1 year high of $113.82. The company has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 147.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66.
In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
