Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 797,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $87,121,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in Starbucks by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 114,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 8.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 65,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $113.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,707. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.54 and a one year high of $113.82. The company has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

