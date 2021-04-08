Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 19,379 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,379 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of The GEO Group worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of GEO opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $753.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.