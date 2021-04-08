Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,834,000 after buying an additional 129,606 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Novanta by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novanta by 281.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Novanta by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,113,000 after buying an additional 54,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Novanta by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,051,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,320,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NOVT stock opened at $134.18 on Thursday. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $146.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,423.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

