Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 119,995 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119,995 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,640,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $205.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

