Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 23,835 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 67,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,809,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,878 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNMK shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.05 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

In other news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 225,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $727,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,908.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $3,017,614 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $23.93 on Thursday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.