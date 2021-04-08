Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 28.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $195.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.44.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

