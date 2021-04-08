Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $882,000 Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 194.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,960 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

FCEL stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

